Longview Police are following up on a fraud report from a local business, which is saying that someone tried to buy wheels and tires from Les Schwab, using the company’s name. The victim called Longview Police at about 3:50 yesterday afternoon, saying that the suspect had ordered tires and wheels with a value of $1,800, coming from the store on Ocean Beach highway. Investigators have some information on a possible suspect, but no arrests have been reported as of yet.