Administrators with the Toutle Lake School District are dealing with an alleged sexual harassment complaint, an incident that led to suspension of several basketball players for a game. Today’s Daily News reports on the case, which goes back to December of last year. Toutle Lake Superintendent Scott Grabenhorst tells the paper that the harassment actually started in the 2016-2017 school year, when basketball players allegedly harassed a teammate, making sexual comments about a female relative. The parents of the student say that the harassment continued into this season; in December, the parents went to basketball coach Eric Swanson. The School Board was then informed of the issue, after Swanson had already taken disciplinary action. Four players were suspended for one game, and the entire team went through sensitivity training. Grabenhorst says that the district has hired an attorney to investigate the claims and to get to the bottom of the story. He says that the district is working hard to determine the facts and to get the issue resolved.