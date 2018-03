You’re invited to come and learn about Toastmasters at an Open House that’s planned for this evening. The “Encouraging Words Toastmasters” are hosting tonight’s event, which will run from 7 to 8:30 pm at Canterbury Park on Third Avenue in Longview. Club President Jim Jeska says that this will be a chance to meet members of Toastmasters, you can hear the “Table Topics” impromptu speeches, and an “entertaining speaker” as a highlight. Jesska says that Toastmasters is a way to improve your public speaking, also helping to improve your communication and leadership skills. This evening’s Open House is being held in the second floor meeting room at Canterbury Park; anyone interested can attend. Admission is free.