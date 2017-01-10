It’s a busy day around the area, starting this morning with Longview City Council member Ken Botero’s monthly Community Forum. Botero says that today’s guest will be Economic Development Director Joe Phillips, and he’ll be available to answer questions about potential future developments in the city. Today’s Community Forum starts at 10 am at the Longview Women’s Club, located at 835 21st Avenue.

The Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network is holding an MLK Donation Drive today and tomorrow at Life Works, collecting items to help the homeless. Donations of socks, winter hats, gloves, jackets, hand warmers blankets, sleeping bags, personal hygiene items and other winter needs will be taken from 10 am until 2 pm today and tomorrow at Life Works, located at 906 New York Street in Longview. Call 431-6725 for more information.

Basic Computer classes start today at the Longview Public Library, going from 1 to 3 pm. Participants will learn how to use and navigate on a computer, along with saving and attaching picture files, using and understanding the Internet, and development of e-mail skills. The class is free, but there’s a limit of ten students. Sessions are also planned on the 12th, 17th and 19th of this month. Call the Library at 442-5300 for more information.

Today is the deadline to sign up for a Community Leadership class that’s being offered by WSU Extension. They say that the WSU Leadership Academy is a community program that’s designed to help you engage and inspire others. Training topics include things like public policy, media relations, economic development and more. Classes start on the 25th, with eleven sessions scheduled on the second and fourth Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8:15 pm. Call Gary Fredericks at 577-3014, extension 3 to register, or to get more information.

The first meeting of a new charitable organization is planned for this evening at the Longview Country Club; the inaugural gathering of the Lower Columbia chapter of “100 Women Who Care” will run from 6 to 8 pm tonight. This group has a goal of gathering 100 local women (or more) who will give $100 each to local charities, four times per year. They say that this kind of group can have a big impact on the local community.