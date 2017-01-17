Because of the snow, ice and freezing rain, the Area 9 DECA Conference that that been planned for today at the Cowlitz County Events Center is being postponed, and will be rescheduled for January 25th in Vancouver.

You’re invited to the new Lower Columbia CAP Community Arts Workshop today, for the National Day of Racial Healing. Saying that “There is Only One Race-The Human Race,” today’s events are sponsored by the W. K. Kellogg Foundation and CAP. From 11:30 to 1 pm today, they’ll be making posters and drums in the Arts Workshop, and then a “Block Walk” is planned from 1 to 1:30 pm, displaying the posters and drumming around the block. This event is open to all; snacks will be provided.

Cowlitz County Court Appointed Special Advocates will be having a training session for guardians ad litem, people who act as advocates for children who are involved in the court system through abuse or neglect. The guardians ad litem act as the voice for those abused and neglected children; every dependent child that enters the court system is assigned a CASA advocate, with no children turned away. Trained CASA volunteers work to represent the best interests of the children, helping to investigate the case and inform the court, helping to identify resources to address the special needs of a child, and to recommend both temporary and permanent plans for the child. Last year, the number of children needing this sort of support grew by 44 percent in the past year. Training starts today; get more information on cowlitzcountycasa.org, or call 414-5212.