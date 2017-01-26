The Cowlitz Economic Development Council holds its annual meeting today, with one of the heavy hitters in cancer research in the Northwest coming in to deliver the keynote speech. Doctor Gary Gilliland is the president of the world-renowned Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Center in Seattle, and he’s scheduled to deliver today’s keynote address. The annual meeting of the CEDC will be held at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center; registration starts at 11:30 am, then the program and lunch will start at noon.

Focusing on the topic of “Sports and Society,” the Community Conversation lectures continue today at Lower Columbia College. Natural Sciences instructor Luca Myers is today’s featured speaker, presenting a talk titled “Sports, an Inclusive Pedagogy.” The free lecture starts at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located in Room 101 of the Health and Science Building at LCC. Anyone interested can come by.

There’s another Open House on the Industrial Way/Oregon Way Intersection Project, set to go from 5 to 7 pm this evening in the John Searing Auditorium at the Cowlitz PUD building on 12th Avenue in Longview. This is the fourth Open House on this project; team members will make a brief presentation on work that has been done over the past four months, along with possible next steps. They’ll be able to discuss “second-step screening” on four main alternatives, along with the subset that will advance for technical analysis under the Draft Environmental Impact Statement phase. This project is getting 95 million dollars from the state, with a goal of developing a long-term solution to congestion and freight mobility at that intersection.

In St. Helens this evening, you’re invited to have “Cocoa with a Cop,” a chance to meet with local law officers, ask questions and enjoy a hot cup of cocoa. This is modeled on the popular “Coffee with a Cop” events that have been going on, giving police a chance to meet with the public in a relaxed and casual manner. “Cocoa with a Cop” will run from 6 to 7 pm tonight at the Burgerville on Highway 30 in St. Helens.