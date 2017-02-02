The power of the spoken word will be the focus of today’s Community Conversation lecture at Lower Columbia College, continuing on with this term’s theme of “Sports and Society.” LCC Speech Communication Instructor Alex Brehm will present “A Place for Politics in Sports? A Debate by the LCC Fighting Smelt.” The free lecture will start at noon today in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of the Health and Science Buliding at LCC. The lecture is open to anyone that’s interested.

The Cowlitz Public Utility District is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and you can come and be part of that celebration at tonight’s First Thursday program at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum. Alice Dietz with the Cowlitz PUD will be tonight’s story-teller, also showing photographs that cover the 80-year history of the utility. The free program starts at 7 pm at the Museum, which is located at 405 Allen Street in Kelso.

One of the great songwriters of our time is in Longview tonight, performing at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Jimmy Webb has written “Up, Up and Away,” “MacArthur Park,” and many more, and tonight, he’ll be focused on his long-time collaboration with the legendary Glen Campbell. “Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years” will be presented at 7:30 tonight, and will feature hits like “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Honey Come Back” and more. The pair worked on more than 100 tunes together, over a partnership that covered decades. There are still a limited number of tickets available. Call 575-TIXX for ticket information, or you can go to columbiatheatre.com.