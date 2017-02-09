Lower Columbia College Physical Education instructor Elena Ross will present “Youth Sports: Pros and Cons” as today’s installment of the Community Conversation lectures on “Sports and Society.” The free lecture starts at noon, presented in the Laufman Lecture Hall on the first floor of the Health and Science Building at LCC.

“Practically Perfect Mary Poppins” touches down today at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, as the Koelsch Classic Film Series continues. The Disney classic will be shown on the big screen at the Columbia Theatre, with shows at 2 and 7 pm. Call 575-8499 for ticket information, go to columbiatheatre.com, or get your tickets at the door.

You’re invited to bring the whole family to LCC tonight, as the Associated Students of Lower Columbia College host their annual Family Cultural Night. This will run from 6 to 9 pm in the LCC Student Center, and will feature food, entertainment and fun from all around the world.