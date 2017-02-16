Local business people are riding a school bus today, heading to Mark Morris High School for today’s “Business Back 2 School” event that’s being put on by the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce. Participants will tour the Career and Technical Education programs at MM, checking out classes in things like digital photography, computer integrated manufacturing, marketing, the Microsoft IT Academy, Computer-Aided Design and Drafting, and Introduction to Engineering. Things get started at 8:30 this morning, boarding the bus in the parking lot at Lowe’s. Future Business Back 2 School events are being planned in May at R. A. Long and Discovery High School.

LCC’s Fitness Center Managers, Shelby and Jarrad Miller, will be the featured speakers at today’s installment of the Community Conversation lectures. At noon today, they’ll present “Building Community and Lifelong Fitness.” The free lecture will be presented in the Laufman Lecture Hall at LCC, located on the first floor of the Health and Science building.

The Kalama School District Career Fair happens today, with sessions planned from noon to 3 pm and from 5 to 6:30 pm at Kalama High School. Kalama Schools are teaming up with the Port of Kalama for today’s Career Fair, showcasing the wide variety of jobs and companies that operate in the local area. The early session is geared to students, while the evening session is intended for the parents to come in and participate. Get more information by contacting the Kalama School District.

The City of Longview plans to roll out Phase 3 of the Downtown Streetscape Project in a public meeting that’s set for this afternoon at the Mill City Grill. This is the final phase of the project in downtown Longview, and will be focused on improvements in the 12 hundred block of Commerce Avenue. The city plans to replace and upgrade sidewalks, crosswalks, bulb-outs, street trees, lighting and furnishings in that block, starting from the south side of Hudson and ending and the south side of Hemlock. Work is expected to run from April through June; work will be limited from 7 am until 6 pm, and won’t be allowed on both sides of the street at the same time. Full details are available at this evening’s meeting, or on the city website at mylongview.com.

They’re asking “What if…” at tonight’s Town Hall meeting in South Kelso, starting at 6 pm. The Cowlitz Community Network, the South Kelso Neighborhood Association and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are putting on this evening’s event at Wallace Elementary School, looking to “start the conversation” on how local residents can get together and improve their community. They’ll also have K-9 demonstrations, activities for the kids, door prizes and a raffle. Anyone interested is invited to attend.