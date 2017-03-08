It’s a busy day in the area, with a number of events going on. The “Building Bridges Business and Tourism Expo” runs from 3 to 7 pm today at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce is arranging today event, combining two events that had previously been held separately. They say that there will be more exhibitors and tourist attractions this year, and there’s no cost to attend. More than 80 businesses are expected to be showing at today’s event.

The Port of Longview Parks Advisory Committee meets at 5:30 this afternoon, going over management of Willow Grove Park. On today’s agenda will be a review of Park Rules and member comments, and they will also take action on the proposal from the Cowlitz Valley Radio Control Flyers, who’s proposing to build a runway for Model Aircraft at the park. Paul Youmans and Ron Junker are also scheduled to present the Cowlitz County Park Plan at this evening’s meeting. This is being held in the 1st floor conference room at the Port of Longview offices, located at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Speaking of the proposed Comprehensive Plan for Cowlitz County Parks, the draft of that plan will be presented this evening at the Castle Rock Senior Center, starting at 6 pm. County officials will present the draft of the plan and will also take input from the public on that plan.

There’s a class on Microsoft Word that’s being presented this evening at the Longview Public Library, starting at 5:30 pm. They say that this is the class that you need, if you have some computer experience and would like to learn more about Word and other Microsoft Office software. The class is free, no library card is required, but space is limited, and registration is required. Call 442-5300 to get signed up, or get more information on the Longview Library web page.