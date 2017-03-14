Longview City Council member Ken Botero says that WorkSource will be the special guest at this month’s Community Forum. Botero says that several people are expected to come by and talk about the local efforts to get people working. The Community Forum starts at 10 am at the Longview Women’s Club, located at 835 21st Avenue. All are welcome; coffee and doughnuts will be served.

The class of 1974 from R. A. Long High School is planning a Class Dinner this evening, starting at 5 pm at the Masthead. Class members, spouses and significant others are invited to attend; call 360-270-8648 if you have any questions.

The Engraving Emporium is hosting this evening’s Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event, going from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Engraving Emporium is located at 1165 Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview; you can learn about this business while networking with other Chamber members. They’ll have great food and tasty beverages, along with raffles and other giveaways. Get a break on admission by getting your ticket in advance; call the Chamber at 423-8400, or get signed up on the Chamber web page.