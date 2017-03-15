Bouncing off of the success of the “100 Women Who Care” event that was held a while back, the initial meeting of the Lower Columbia chapter of “100 Men Who Care” is planned for this evening at the Regent Restaurant on Washington Way in Longview. The goal is to have at least 100 men attend, with each of those men donating $100 to a cause that will be chosen at this evening’s meeting. At the initial meeting of 100 Women Who Care in January, more than $11,000 was raised, going directly to Janus Youth Program-Cowlitz County Street Outreach, a program working with homeless youth in the local area. It’s hoped that this men’s group can have a similar impact. This evening’s program is being held this evening at the Regent; go to 100mwclowercolumbia.com to register, or for more information on these groups.

There’s a Seed Exchange planned for today down in Cathlamet. From 11 am to 1 pm today, the WSU Master Gardeners, the Cathlamet Community Center, the Skamakowa Grange and the Wahkiakum Community Garden will putting on this seed exchange. You’re invited to bring your seeds to trade with other members of the community, including vegetables, herbs or flowers of any type. Seeds should be from 2015 or newer. The Master Gardeners will also be on hand to answer gardening questions, and there will also be a short program on seed starting, presented at noon. The Cathlamet Community Center is located at 101 Main Street.

Alvin Jones and the Crystal Pool Revival will be playing at tonight’s St. Patty’s Day Dance at the Longview Moose, a benefit for the Longview Senior Center. This will run from 6 to 10 pm; along with the live band, they’ll have food, and will also have prize giveaways. Save five dollars on your entry ticket by getting it in advance at the Longview Senior Center, located at 1111 Commerce Avenue in Longview.