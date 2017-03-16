You can watch someone else “Dancing in the Rain” this evening at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, as the Koelsch Senior Communities Classic Film Series continues. Screenings of the 1952 classic featuring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor are set for 2 and 7 pm today, and all tickets are just $5 apiece. Call 575-8499, or check on columbiatheatre.com.

The Lower Columbia Professionals are hosting a St. Paddy’s Bingo Night, going on this evening at the American Legion Post 155 on 12th Avenue in Longview. The doors open at 5:30 pm, and then the first game will start at 6. Your entry will get you ten Bingo games; they’ll also have food, beverage, door prizes and a 50-50 raffle. Proceeds will help support the Lower Columbia Professionals Scholarship Fund, helping out local high school seniors that are going on to college. Get more information on kelsolongviewchamber.org.

The kick-off meeting of “Our Kids, Our Business” will be held this evening at Woodland High School. Organizers say that this will be a community task force, working to address the needs of under-resourced families and students in the Woodland School District. Interested parents, business owners and community members are invited to this meeting, which will run from 7 to 8:30 pm in the Woodland High School Auditorium.