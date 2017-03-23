There’s a special ceremony planned at 2 pm today at the Kelso McDonald’s, where one of the crew members will be honored as Crew Member of the Year for this region, covering Washington, Oregon, Montana and Northern California.

Tune into the Cooking Channel tonight for the “Dawn of the Bread” episode of “Carnival Eats,” where the St. Helens Grill food cart will be featured. Last summer, the Cooking Channel came to the Columbia County Fair to tape the segment, which will zero in on the Marionberry Volcano dessert that the St. Helens Grill was serving. You’ll get another chance to try this delights, coming up on April 8th and 9th at the 2017 Home and Garden Show at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.