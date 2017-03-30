The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce holds its Quarterly Membership Luncheon today, bringing in Brad Worthley to talk about “Exceeding Customer Expectations.” Worthley works as a business consultant, with more than 42 years of management experience. They say that he has trained thousands of people all over the world, and has worked with experts like Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn and Brian Tracy. The luncheon starts at 11:45 am, at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center. Get a break on your tickets by buying in advance; call the Chamber at 423-8400, or go to kelsolongviewchamber.org for more details.

You’re invited to bring your “trinkets, treasures, baubles or family heirlooms” to Canterbury Park this afternoon, as they host “Down From the Attic.” This “afternoon of mystery-solving fun” will run from noon until 4 pm today. You’re asked to RSVP at 501-5100, or get more information on canterburyparkwashington.com. Canterbury Park is located on 3rd Avenue in Longview, just north of Hudson Avenue.