The 2017 Career and Networking Fair happens today at Lower Columbia College. More than 35 representative of large and small businesses are expected to attend, presenting information on job and job training opportunities. They’ll have information on full- and part-time openings, going from entry-level to management positions. They’ll also have information on internships, volunteer and career development opportunities. The 2017 Career and Networking Fair runs from 10 am until 2 pm in the Conference Rooms at the LCC Student Center.

The Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network is inviting non-profits, schools, faith-based groups and government entities to a workshop today, inviting those groups to apply for hosting an AmeriCorps Network volunteer between September of this year and July of next year. This will run from 2 until 4 pm today in the Life Works building at 906 New York Street in Longview. Call 577-5859 for more information.

The second-quarter meeting of the Lower Columbia chapter of “100 Women Who Care” is planned for this evening in Longview. The plan is to have at least 100 local women gather and contribute 100 dollars apiece, also deciding where the money will go at this evening’s meeting. This is billed as “A Vintage Country Evening” at the Regent restaurant on Washington Way in Longview; the social hour starts at 6 pm, followed by the business meeting at 7 pm. Go to 100WWCLowerColumbia.com to get more information.