If you or someone you know is planning to move from Lower Columbia College to a four-year college or university, you may want to attend today’s Spring Transfer Fair at LCC. This will run from 10 am until 1 pm in the LCC Student Center, with representatives from 17 colleges and universities from Washington and Oregon. It’s free and open to anyone interested.

The Seattle Shakespeare Company returns to Cathlamet today, presenting “Romeo and Juliet” at Wahkiakum High School. This is the third consecutive year that this theater group has visited Wahkiakum High School, where they will get an abridged version of the classic play. Curtain is set for 10 am in the Wahkiakum High School gym. The performance is open to the public and admission is free; they will accept donations to support the WHS Arts Fund.

The King Brothers perform tonight in a Mardi Gras Dance that will run from 6 to 10 pm tonight at the Longview Moose Lodge on Washington Way in Longview. This is a benefit for the Longview Senior Center; tickets are available at the center on Commerce Avenue, or at the door.

The Willapa Hills Audubon Society is presenting a program this evening at Lower Columbia College, talking about a partnership with Washington Fish and Wildlife regarding what they call a “Shared Value Alliance” with local citizens. WDFW officials say that this is a way to open a line of communications with citizens, helping to identify existing and potential problems, also connecting with local resource-based industries on conservation and awareness of game and environmental laws. This evening’s program runs from 7 to 8 pm in the Laufman Lecture Hall in the Health and Science Building at LCC. Call 200-4580 to find out more.