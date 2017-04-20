The Northwest Voices Literary Series continues today, bringing in New York Times best-selling author Maggie Stiefvater for a couple of events. Stiefvater is the author of the highly-popular “Raven Cycle,” along with the “Wolves of Marcy Falls” series of books for youth. From 3:30 to 5:30 this afternoon, Stiefvater will lead a Creativity Workshop for Teens, being held in the Longview Library Auditorium. Space is limited, so preregistration is required; you can call 442-5300 to do that. At 7 pm, an “author talk” will be held in the Main Reading Room at the Library, open to all ages. Stiefvater will have books available to purchase, and she will sign up to four books per person. Admission is free, but you will have to buy the books. Get more information on the Longview Library web page.

“Caps, Corks and Cupcakes” is a Lower Columbia Professionals fundraiser that’s going on at Roland Wines in downtown Longview. “Frosting the Town” will provide the cupcakes, which will then be paired with Roland Wines and beers from Five Dons Brewing. All proceeds from the event will go to the LCP Scholarship Fund. Caps, Corks and Cupcakes goes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Roland Wines, located in Longview’s Barrel District, at the corner of 11th and Florida. Pre-register on the Chamber website at kelsolongviewchamber.org.

This year’s Koelsch Classic Film Series at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts wraps up tonight with the singing, dancing and technicolor costumes of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” presented this afternoon at 2 pm and this evening at 7 pm. Admission is $5 per person; call 575-TIXX for ticket information, or you can get more information on-line, at columbiatheatre.com, or on the CTPA Facebook page.