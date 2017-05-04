Restock your personal library by heading to the Friends of the Longview Public Library Book Sale, which will run today, tomorrow and Saturday. The Friends say that “the shelves are full,” with thousands of books, CD’s, DVD’s and other materials on sale for dirt-cheap prices; there’s also $2 Bag Sale on Saturday. The sale is being conducted in the Library Auditorium, located on the lower level of the Library. Proceeds from the sale will help the Friends of the Longview Library, continuing their efforts in supporting the library and its programs.

Today’s Community Conversation lecture at Lower Columbia College will focus on “Multiculturalism,” a talk that’s being presented by LCC Education Planner and Multicultural Advisor John Killian. The lecture happens at noon today in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of the Health and Science building at LCC. The lecture is free and is open to anyone interested.

At this evening’s First Thursday event at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum will be focused on Historical Registries, how they work, and what they could mean to the local area. Members of the Cowlitz County Historical Commission will talk about what’s already listed in Cowlitz County, they’ll discuss the differences between the “registry” and the “inventory,” they’ll talk about the registration process and will present the goals, expectation and limitations of the Historical Commission. The free program starts at 7 pm at the Museum on Allen Street; it’s open to anyone interested.