The 2017 Senior Expo happens today at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, an event that’s intended to connect local senior citizens, caregivers and families to resources in the community that will help to make their lives better. Some of the topics today include meal preparation tips from Lower Columbia CAP Senior Nutrition, patio container garden demonstrations, and a seminar with a local pharmacist on medication and nutrition. The Senior Expo runs from 10 am until 2 pm at the Cowlitz County Event Center; anyone interested is invited to attend.

The Lower Columbia Contractors Association Education Series continues today, presenting a seminar called “You Can’t Take It With You: The ABC’s of Estate Planning.” Brian Brault with Walstead Mertsching will talk about the plans you should be making prior to your demise, discussing asset planning, wills, health care directives, Powers of Attorney and other issues connected to estate planning. This will run from noon to 1:30 pm in the LCCA offices on Vandercook Way; it’s free to LCCA members. Call 425-8820 for more information.

The Willow Grove Parks Advisory Committee meets at 5:30 this afternoon at the Port of Longview administrative offices, in the first floor conference room. The agenda says that they plan to update park rule changes regarding designated smoking areas and fire pits, along with an update on the installation of playground equipment. The proposal form the Cowlitz Valley Radio Flyers for construction of a model airplane runway will also be discussed. This meeting is open to the public.

A special Open House is planned this evening in St. Helens, where city officials will be looking for input and feedback on a “preferred concept” regarding Branding and Wayfinding inside the city limits. This will run from 6 to 8 pm at Meriwether Place in Saint Helens, located at 1070 Columbia Boulevard. Get more information on the city’s Facebook page, or on the City of St. Helens web page.