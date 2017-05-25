The Community Conversation lectures continue today at Lower Columbia College, with Terese Rogmno presenting “Deaf Culture, Sensitivity and Awareness.” The lecture continues on this term’s theme of “What Culture Means to Me,” and will be presented at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall on the first floor of the Health and Science Building at LCC. The lecture is free and is open to anyone interested.

A reception to honor this year’s Longview School District retirees is set for this afternoon at the District Offices on Lilac Street. The retirees leaving the district this year have a total of 775 years of service to the students and parents of Longview. The reception will run from 4 to 5:30 pm in the district administration building, with a presentation and recognition of the retirees at 4:30 pm. This event is open to the public; refreshments will be served.

We’ll find out how “well” Cowlitz County is this evening, as the 2017 Cowlitz County Community Report Card is presented by Pathways 2020. This event starts at 5 pm today at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, followed by dinner at 5:30 pm and the program at 6. The 2017 Community Champions for Health Lifestyles will be honored, which will then be followed by keynote speaker Dan Burden, who is an expert on walkability. Go to pathways2020.org for more information.