The first-ever “Seniors vs. Seniors Bean Bag Baseball Tournament” happens today at the Monticello Park senior living facility at 7th and Hudson. Local high school seniors will be “competing” against Monticello Park and other area senior teams in this competition in bean bag baseball. Opening ceremonies are set for 10 am, and the tournament will go until 4 pm. Lunch and other refreshments will be available for purchase; proceeds from the event will support local Safe and Sober Graduation Nights.

The Governor’s Summit on Career Connected Learning happens today down in Cathlamet. Business and community leaders are meeting to learn about career-connected learning successes, identify new skills, find additional resources and develop capacity to solve workforce problems. This will go from 10 am to 4 pm at the River Street Meeting Room in Cathlamet. Get more information on washingtonstem.org.

Youth and Family Link invites you and your family down to the Summer Resource Carnival, which will take place this evening at their facility on Douglas Street in Longview. The Summer Resource Carnival will go from 6:30 to 8 pm, with all kinds of games, a rock wall and Mike the Magician. They’ll have information on summer programs throughout Cowlitz County; it’s free and open to all area families, but they would like to have you RSVP through the Youth and Family Link Facebook page.