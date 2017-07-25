They’re bringing the large stuff in for this week’s events connected this year’s “Build a Better World” Summer Reading Program, with “Big Trucks” being presented at 2 pm today at the Kelso Public Library, and at 3 pm tomorrow at the Longview Public Library. Also this week, you’ll be able to help celebrate the opening of the new Kalama Library, in an event that’s being planned for this Saturday. The program wraps up next week, with a huge picnic that will be set up on the lawn next to the Longview Library, starting at 6 pm on Tuesday, August 2nd. Get full details on the web pages for each of the libraries in the county.

You’re invited to dress as your favorite Disney character at the Longview Carnival that’s planned for this evening at the Applebee’s at the Triangle Shopping Center. This event is in support of the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, fighting childhood cancer. Along with $1.99 “Hungry Meals,” there will be face-painting, a balloon pop, a duck pond and more. 100 percent of the money raised at this evening’s event will go to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The Longview Carnival at Applebee’s will run from 5 to 8 pm today.