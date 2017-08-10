If you’re looking for a way to help the community while also gaining valuable job experience, the Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network is holding a Hiring Event today. This will run from 2 until 4 pm in the Life Works building, located at 906 New York Street in Longview. Host agencies will be on hand to meet with applicants; the AmeriCorps Network is looking for service-driven individuals, who can commit to an eleven-month, full-time position. Work begins in September of this year. Get the application process started by going to Life Works this afternoon. You can also call 360-577-5859 for information.

The Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concerts at the Lake have two more events planned; continuing on the theme of “Celebrating the Decades,” they’re highlighting the 90’s with “Petty Fever,” a Tom Petty cover band. The free show starts at 6 pm at Martin’s Dock; you’re invited to bring your beach chairs and your picnic dinner. You can also partake of the food vendors that will be set up. The series concludes next Thursday night.

A weekend-long work party on trails near Mount St. Helens gets under way today. The Washington Trails Association and the Mount St. Helens Institute are coordinating the work party, which is going to focus on the Ptarmigan Trail on Mount Saint Helens. No prior trail-building experience is needed; training and tools will be provided. You can go for one day, or for all four. Volunteers need to be at least ten years old; those 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and those who are under the age of 18 will also need parental consent. Get more information on the web pages for the Mount St. Helens Institute and the Washington Trails Association.