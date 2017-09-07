The Friends of the Longview Library open their Fall Book Sale today, which will run through Saturday. Hours are 10 am to 4 p each day in the Library Auditorium. Along with the thousands of titles in a vast array of subjects, they’ll also have CD’s, DVD’s and other items for sale. Proceeds help the Friends in their support of the Longview Library and its programs.

Today is the deadline for nominations for this year’s “Woman of Excellence,” recognizing one local person for her “strength, passion and action in the realm of philanthropy and community impact.” Nominations need to be in to the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties by the close of business today. Get details on the United Way web page.

Meet the new Director of the Cowlitz County Historical Museum at this evening’s First Thursday event. Joseph Govednik will be talking about his background, his personal history and his vision for the museum at tonight’s event. They also say that there will be some “meet and greet” time. Govednik comes to Cowlitz County from Tacoma, where he was working at the Foss Waterway Maritime Museum. He succeeds the recently-retired David Freece. The program starts at 7 pm at the Museum on Allen Street; it’s free to all.