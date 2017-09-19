Needles and thimbles are needed today at the Salvation Army facility today, as volunteers are needed to help dress dolls for the Salvation Army Christmas Center. This will go from noon until 2 pm today, recruiting sewers, knitters, crafters and those who crochet to help get these dolls ready for the Christmas Center. They’ll also be holding a “Swap Meet,” with yarn, fabrics, notions and other supplies being exchanged and traded. Demonstrations for making head bands, hats, string dollars and doll quilts are planned; admission is free, and you’re invited to help out. The Salvation Army is located at 1639 10th Avenue in Longview; call 360-577-6060 to get more information.

Business owners and human resource specialists are invited to the Port of Longview today for a free “Employer Presentation” from Lower Columbia College Career Services. From noon to 1 pm today, you can find out how to qualify for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, you can learn about on-the-job trainings and internships, find out about proper background checks and screening techniques, and get some clarity about the proper and legal questions that you can put to applicants. Lunch will also be served. For more information, call 360-442-2330

The King Brothers will be “rockin’ and a boppin’” at the Sock Hop set for this evening at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge. The Longview Pioneer Lions are putting on this event, which is a benefit for Lions scholarship programs, Camp Leo for diabetic children, and other community projects. The doors will open at 6 pm, and then the Sock Hop will go from 7 until 10 pm. No early admissions will be allowed. Call 360-270-9519 if you need to find out more. The Elks Lodge is at 900 Ash Street, just off of Grade Street, next to the mall.