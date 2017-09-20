The third-quarter meeting of the local chapter of “100 Men Who Care” happens this evening at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge, starting at 6 pm. Participants and others attending the event are asked to check in at 5:45, and then things will get under way at 6. Nominations for local charities that could receive the cash donation from 100 Man Who Care are still open, and you can make a nomination by going to 100mwcLowerColumbia.com. Each member of the 100 Men Who Care is being asked to donate $100 cash, which is then collected and donated to a local non-profit or social service agency. Community House on Broadway received $13,000 from the first meeting of the year, which was then followed by a $9,500 donation to the Emergency Support Shelter in June. Get more information on the web page, or go to the 100 Men Who Care Lower Columbia Facebook page.

Alvin Jones and the Crystal Pool Revival will be rocking the Longview Moose Lodge tonight, in a fundraising event for the Longview Senior Center. The theme for tonight is “School Daze,” going from 6 to 10 pm. Get a break on your tickets by purchasing them in advance at the Senior Center, or at the Moose Lodge, which is located at 921 Washington Way. Call 360-270-9519 to get more information.