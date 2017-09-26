It’s a busy day in the local area, with a lot of stuff going on. From 3:30 to 5:30 pm today at Lower Columbia College, they’re hosting a Volunteer Fair, an event that’s intended to show students how volunteering can be a benefit to the community and to their careers. This will happen in Room 120 on the lower level of the Student Center; it’s free and open to anyone interested.

Get a “Sneak Preview” of a newly-renovated restaurant on 15th Avenue at this evening’s Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. Mike Casseta with the Fire Mountain Grill has taken over the historic Topper’s Restaurant, and he has renovated that building into “The Red Kitchen” restaurant and lounge. Tonight’s Sneak Preview comes prior to the grand opening of the building, and will go from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Get a break on your tickets by registering in advance; call 360-423-8400 or go to kelsolongviewchamber.org.

Local senior citizens will have their party on tonight at Kelso High School, as the 4th annual Senior Citizen Prom takes place. The event will feature live “Big Band” music, elegant appetizers and desserts, a photo booth, a silent auction and more. This will go from 6 to 9 pm at Kelso High. Tickets are available at the door, or advance tickets are available at Lower Columbia CAP on Commerce Avenue.

Celebrate the 50th birthday of Beacon Hill Elementary School at a party and open house that’s planned for this evening. You can tour the campus, have some tasty refreshments, and then listen to the Beacon Hill Choir, which will perform at 6:30 pm. All are invited to come by.

The son of “Dog, the Bounty Hunter” will be in Longview today, talking about his non-profit that’s working to empower youth. The Family House Academy is bringing Wesley Chapman in to talk about “A Human Project,” a group that’s working to help youth learn how to create their own self-worth, and to rise out of challenging circumstances. Parents, grandparents, educators, youth leaders and anyone else connected to youth are invited to this evening’s presentation, which will take place at 6:45 pm at the Electric Bean, on Washington Way in Longview. Find our more at wesleychapman.com.