They’ll be talking about the “State of Education” in the Kelso-Longview area at today’s Quarterly Luncheon of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce. Kelso School Superintendent Glenn Gelbrich, Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn and Lower Columbia College President Chris Bailey are scheduled to speak; they’ll talk about the impacts of Washington’s new school funding system, along with the impacts on teacher hiring and the ability to provide basic education, along with discussions on career and technical education. The Chamber Quarterly Luncheon will go from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge, and you can get a break on the admission price by getting your tickets in advance. Get details on the Chamber web page, or call 360-423-8400.

There’s a fundraiser planned for today at the Burgerville in Kelso, looking to help support a local woman who’s thought to be the subject matter for the “We Can Do It” Rosie the Riveter poster from World War Two. 96 year-old Naomi Fern Parker had her picture taken while on the manufacturing line in 1942, and that picture is believed to have inspired the famous poster. They say that Parker is now bed-ridden, living at a local care facility. Her son and daughter-in-law will be at the restaurant, which is donating a portion of its proceeds to help pay for her assisted living care. There’s also a GoFund Me.com campaign, as well.

Candidate forums at Canterbury Park continue this evening, focusing tonight on the Longview City Council Position #5 race between Mary Alice Wallis and Megan Richie. The forum will start at 7 pm at Canterbury Park, and is open to anyone interested.

Kalama Parks and Recreation is hosting a “Paint Night” this evening, going from 7 to 9 pm at the Kalama Community Building. Participants will be creating 16-by-20 “Harvest Moon” paintings, with coffee, tea and desserts also provided. Call 360-440-9858 to get more information.

Cookin’ Country is joining with Valvoline Instant Oil Change to continue the Acoustic Concert Series at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, bringing in rising country stars Darryl Worley, Bryan White and Matt Kennon for tonight’s show. The show starts at 7 pm at the Columbia Theatre; tickets are available at Bob’s Sporting Goods, or at kukn.com.