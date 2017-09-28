The fall quarter is under way at Lower Columbia College, and that also marks the return of the Community Conversation lecture series. The 2017 fall quarter will deal with the topic of “Movies and Meaning,” starting with LCC Language and Literature instructor Klint Hull presenting “Movies: See More.” The free lecture starts at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of the LCC Health and Science Building. Anyone interested can come by.

The League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County hosts a Candidate Forum this evening, an event that will feature all three Kelso City Council races. The forum is scheduled to start at 7 pm in the Cowlitz County Commissioners Hearing Room, located on the third floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso.

A number of people have already been on the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, sharing their thoughts and feelings about their favorite teachers as we observe “Legendary Teachers Day.” The Kelso and Longview School Districts are joining with the cities of Kelso and Longview and the Chamber in observing this day, honoring teachers who have made an impact on individuals all across the region. Click the “Legendary Teacher Day” link, where you’ll be able to leave your comments, while also checking other stories about teachers that have made big impacts on local residents.