Longview City Council member Ken Botero says that his final Community Forum of the year will happen this morning at 10 am, with plans to review the year and to look ahead at 2018. Botero says that they will take some time to reflect on what has been done in the city over the past 12 months, and then they will discuss what needs to be accomplished in the next 12 months. The forum starts at 10 am at the Longview Women’s Club, and is open to anyone interested. Coffee and doughnuts will also be served.

The 2017 Holiday Mixer happens this evening in the beautifully-restored Monticello Hotel Ballroom, going from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Get a break on your tickets for the event by registering in advance through the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce. Your entry will include two beverages and food, and they say that a number of great raffle prizes will be given away. Get full details on kelsolongviewchamber.org.

Longview Parks and Recreation is out with a “royal command,” directing local families and kids to this evening’s “Snow Ball” at the Longview Public Library. This is the Library’s annual fairy-tale-themed winter party. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes that are inspired by folk tales and fairy tales; they’ll have stories by the fire, with hot cocoa and delicious treats. You can play with “snow dough,” and the kids will be able to take part in craft projects. This is free and open to all area families, presented by the Friends of the Longview Public Library.