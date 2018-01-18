Today is the deadline to get registered for “Breakfast with Frosty,” coming up this Saturday at the Canterbury Inn. The event is a fundraiser for local children’s literacy programs, and will get under way at 9:30 this Saturday morning. Your $5 donation will get you “Frosty pancakes,” photos with Frosty, and a gift for everyone who attends. Call the Canterbury Inn at 360-425-7947 to make your reservation.

The Friends of the Longview Public Library are hosting a Book Sale this weekend, starting today and going through Saturday. Thousands of hard and soft-bound titles are available at rock-bottom prices, in all manner of genre. They’ll also have CD’s and DVD’s for sale, along with trinkets from the Friends of the Library. Proceeds from the sale will help support programs and services not paid by the regular Library budget.

Lower Columbia College Language and Literature Instructor Becky Connolly is the featured speaker at today’s Community Conversation lecture, continuing on with this term’s theme of “Making the World a Better Place.” Connolly’s lecture is titled “Educate, Infiltrate, Advocate: Three Steps to Change the World,” and will start at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall, on the first floor of the Health and Science Building at LCC. Admission is free, and anyone interested is invited to attend.

There’s a Town Hall and Dinner planned for this evening at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Castle Rock, where they plan to have a “What If…” discussion about drug abuse prevention. Organizers say that this evening’s gathering is planned to be a discussion about prescription and other drug abuse. There will be presentations from the school district about drug abuse, from a local pharmacist, and from Sheriff Mark Nelson. The church doors will open at 5:30 pm, and then dinner will be served at 6. There’s no cost and no registration, “just community being community.”

The first of two FAFSA and Scholarship Information Nights is being held this evening at Kelso High School, going from 5 to 7 pm in the KHS Library. Students and families can get an overview of the Federal Student Aid program, along with other scholarships. Professionals will be on hand to help you get through the process.

The Mount St. Helens Institute “Views and Brews” program comes to Longview tonight, with “Avalanche Awareness 101” being presented at Ashtown Brewing. Things get started at 5:30 pm, and the program itself will start at 6:30 pm. It’s free to attend, but you do need to be 21 or over.