The Lower Columbia Contractors Association is continuing its Education Series today, putting on a morning workshop on the new Paid Sick Leave laws. Recently, Washington voters approved I-1433, creating a mandatory paid sick leave requirement for all employers. The new law went into effect on January 1st of this year. Nicole Tideman of the Walstead Mertsching attorney firm will be the instructor at today’s workshop, which will run from 11 am until noon at the LCCA offices on Vandercook Way in Longview. The event is free to LCCA members. Call 360-425-5820 to RSVP, or to learn more.

Kaiser Permanente is hosting a Blood Drive today, going from 12:30 to 6 pm at the clinic on 7th Avenue in Longview. Anyone who is age 17 or older, weighs at least 105 pounds and is in good general health should be eligible to donate blood, at a time of year when donations are lagging. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins will also be accepted. Call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, or go to bloodworksnw.org to learn more.

The WSU Leadership Academy starts this evening, offering leadership training in ten sessions that will go over the next few weeks. They say that this is a community leadership program, offering training in public policy, media relations, economic development, fundraising, meeting facilitation, conflict management and team building. Ten classes are being offered, presented on the second and fourth Wednesdays through June 13th. The classes will run from 6 to 8:30 pm, and they will be held in the Cowlitz County Training Center, next to the Hall of Justice on First Avenue in Longview. There is a class limit of 20 people. Call the WSU Extension at 577-3014, extension 3 to sign up, or to find our more.