The Community Conversation lectures continue today at Lower Columbia College, going on with the theme of “Making the World a Better Place.” LCC Psychology instructor Michael Strayer will be today’s featured speaker, presenting a talk titled “The Psychology of Happiness: Laugh Often, Love Much, and Get a Puppy.” The free lecture starts at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of the Health and Science Building at LCC.

A free workshop on the Use of Durable Power of Attorney is being presented at noon today, hosted by the Washington State University Extension program. Castle Rock attorney Chris Roubicek will talk about the uses and abuses of the Durable Power of Attorney. They say that proper estate planning includes provisions for the possibility of incapacity or incompetence, but they also say that Durable Powers of Attorney have some limitations and pitfalls. The free program is being offered at noon at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum.

A reception honoring the Lower Columbia College students who have had their artwork on display at the Longview Library is planned for this afternoon, going from 3 to 5 pm in the Koth Memorial Gallery, located on the lower level of the Library.

A General Advisory Meeting of Career and Technical Educators in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties will be held this evening at Lower Columbia College. CTE professionals from across the region will be gathering from 5 to 7 pm in Room 101 at LCC’s Health and Science Building, meeting with business and industry representatives to build quality CTE programs for all high schools in the three-county area.

A public performance of “The Children of Willesden Lane” is planned for this evening at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, bringing the local “One Book—Community Reads” event in the local area. Author Mona Golabek will present the story of her mother and her escape from Nazi Germany just prior to World War Two. The show starts at 7 pm; go to columbiatheatre.com or call 360-575-TIXX for ticket information.