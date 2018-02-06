A community class on Computer-Aided Design and Drafting opens today at Lower Columbia College, and will run each Tuesday morning through this month. This is Part 1 of a two-part certification course, and will run from 8 am until noon in Room 113 at LCC’s Vocational Building, a room that’s also called “Lab 8.” LCC officials say that participants will get a basic understanding of how the CAD software works, along with some introductory techniques in using that software. Call 360-442-2600 or go to the LCC web page to learn more.

Get stocked up on the sweets for your sweet at the See’s Candy Valentine Sale that starts today at Saint John Medical Center. The sale runs today, tomorrow and Thursday in the Bistro Café on the lower level of the hospital, going from 9 am until 5 pm each day. Proceeds from the candy sale will help support the 2018 scholarship program that’s being offered by the Friends of Saint John.

A 12-week fiction-writing class starts today at the Longview Public Library, with sessions planned each Tuesday through April 24th. The class is being offered as a collaboration between the Library and WordFest, a monthly gathering of local writers and readers. A range of topics will be covered during the series, which is free and open to anyone interested. You’re invited to attend any or all of the sessions, which will start at 1 pm each Tuesday afternoon. Today’s first session will run for two hours, but the rest are just one hour in length. Registration is not required, but signing up will help make sure enough materials and handouts are prepared. Call 360-442-5321 to get more information, or go to longviewlibrary.org.