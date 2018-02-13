Longview City Council member Ken Botero continues his monthly Community forums this morning, starting at 10 am at the Longview Women’s Club. For today’s gathering Botero says that he’s invited representatives from Life Works to come in and talk about the situations that the agency is facing as they work to place local disabled people in jobs. Over the past two years, Life Works has been experiencing turnover rates as high as 45 percent, and they say that rising minimum wages are also putting pressure on their placement services. The Community Forum is open to anyone interested, start at 10 am in the Longview Women’s Club, located at 825 21st Avenue. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.

Bloodworks Northwest is in town for a special Blood Drive that’s being held today at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview. This will run from 10 am until 4 pm, with a built-in lunch break between 12:30 and 1:30 pm. Anyone age 17 and over, who weighs at least 105 pounds and is in good general health should be able to donate blood. Appointments are recommended, and you can call 1-800-398-7888 to set one up. Walk-ups will also be accepted. St. Rose Catholic Church is located at 26th and Nichols in Longview, just off of Washington Way.

You can come down and check out the new brewhouse at Ashtown Brewing at this evening’s Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. This will run from 5:30 to 7:30 pm tonight, at the brewery in downtown Longview, right next to Bob’s Sporting Goods. Get a $5 break on your admission price by picking up your ticket in advance. Check the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce web page or call 360-423-8400 to learn more.