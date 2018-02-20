Workforce Southwest Washington is hosting a morning meeting on Youth Summer Jobs, a panel discussion that will cover a number of topics. This session will run from 7:45 am until 9:30 am at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center; a “lively discussion” is planned covering several topics. Some of the items on the agenda include the benefits of hiring youth, “myth-busting” the risks of hiring youth, first-hand experiences and a discussion of why hiring youth is good for your bottom line. The event is free, but seating is limited. Check-in starts at 7:45 am, and the panel discussion starts at 8.

A Basic Cooking Series opens this evening at Lower Columbia College, and will continue Tuesday evenings through March 13th. The series is titled “Eating Well—The KISS Principle,” and will focus on healthy and easy meals for you and your family. KISS stand for “Keep It Short and Simple,” and will dial in on preparing tasty and healthy meals, while concentrating on a short list of kitchen essentials. Those involved in the class will be introduced to the use of a single meat source, creating several meals through the use of staples like rice, beans, celery, onion, carrots, salt, pepper and herbs. The Basic Cooking Series will run from 5 to 6:30 pm, starting tonight and going each Tuesday evening through March 13th. Get registration information on the LCC web page, or call 360-442-2840 to learn more.

The Longview Library Culture Card program has a new bunch of tickets for local performances, available to “check out” for library card holders. The current slate includes productions by Stageworks Northwest, the Columbia Theatre and the Kelso-Longview Community Concert Association. Call 360-442-5300 to learn more, or go to longviewlibrary.org for complete rules and restrictions.