Donate blood as Bloodworks Northwest brings their Bloodmobile to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview. This special blood drive will go from noon until 6 pm at the church on 22nd Avenue, with a break between 2 and 3 pm. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ups will be accepted. Call 1-800-398-7888 to sign up, or register on the Bloodworks Northwest web page.

Help support the Castle Rock Equestrian Team by picking up a Lexi’s Pizza today, as the eatery donates 15 percent of today’s proceeds to the horse-riding team at the high school. The deal covers both eat-in or take-out orders. Lexi’s Pizza is located on West Side Highway in Lexington.

Victims of abuse, male or female, are invited to a session that’s being held this evening at the Evangel Christian Fellowship, an event called “Seven Keys to a Joy-Filled Life,” going from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. This opens a four-week series, and is geared to victims of abuse, female or male. Evangel is located at 1335 11th Avenue in Longview, right across from Community House.

Learn how to maximize your financial returns prior to retirement at a workshop being hosted this evening by Country Financial Services. The seminar is called “Making the Most of Social Security,” and will cover several topics. The presenters plan to discuss how to maximize your Social Security benefits, making income distribution decisions, and creating income streams. The seminar will run from 6 to 8 pm at Roland Wines, located at 1106 Florida Street in Longview. Call 360-414-3101 to RSVP.