The 18th annual Emergency Support Shelter Breakfast happens this morning at the Cowlitz County Regional Expo Center, starting at 7:30 am; seating will open at 7, with donations being accepted at the door. All proceeds from the breakfast will help to support the shelter for battered and abused women in the region.

You may see some strange footwear today at Life Works, The Arc of Cowlitz County and other locations in town, as they “Rock Your Socks” to observe National Down Syndrome Awareness Day. The folks at Life Works say that they plan to wear their socks “in the wackiest way possible,” to try and raise awareness of National Down Syndrome Day. You can show your support by wearing old, new, or even mismatched socks today; they say this will help to raise awareness, and to signify the extra chromosome that people with Down Syndrome usually carry.

It’s “March Madness” tonight at the monthly Longview Senior Center dance at the Longview Moose, a rocking good time that will feature live music from “Bad Motor Scooter.” The dance runs from 6 to 10 pm tonight at the Moose, with all proceeds going to support the center at 1111 Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. Get a break on admission by getting your tickets early. They’re available at the Senior Center. Call 360-636-0210 to learn more.