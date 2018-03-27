Learn all that you need to know about growing healthy and beautiful roses at a workshop that is being held this evening. WSU Master Gardener Phyllis Hull will run the class, offering all of the information that you need to know about growing roses. She’ll have information on how to get started, when to plant, and how to care for those plants, so they stay beautiful from year-to-year. The free class will be held at 6 pm in the Fair Exposition building at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Call WSU Extension at 360-577-3014 for more information.

In connection with National Developmental Disabilities Month, the Arc of Cowlitz County and Life Works are presenting a special movie this evening. “Where Hope Grows” is the story of a baseball player who loses it all, due to personal choices; his life is then affected by his meeting and friendship with a man who has Down Syndrome, and works at a local grocery store. The free screening of “Where Hope Grows” will be held at the Kelso Theatre Pub, starting at 6:30 pm. This is part of the ongoing effort to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life. Call 360-577-9093 to learn more.

The Beacon Hill Elementary School “Extreme Team” will be thanking their sponsors in a special show that being held this evening in the gym at the school. Scott Sims started up the team of unicycle riders, jugglers and tumblers back in 1996, and he currently has 32 kids on the team, ranging from 1st through 5th grades. Along with local performances that are held through the year, the team usually has one long-distance trip; this year, they’re going to Tillamook to perform for elementary school kids in that town. Tonight’s show starts at 6:30 pm.