Fibre Federal Credit Union continues a series of High School Financial Reality Fairs, which are hands-on, interactive simulations of careers and personal financial management. Fibre Federal says that these simulations give local high school students a chance to “test-drive” their careers, giving them an idea of how much money they will make in a certain career, and then to see how they can deal with housing, food, transportation and other “life necessities.” Volunteers are still needed to help with today’s Financial Reality Fair, and with the Fair that’s coming up on Thursday. Contact Fibre Federal to learn more.

Workforce Southwest Washington is hosting a workshop this morning, called “Managing the Generation Gap in the Workplace. This will run from 7:45 to 9:30 am at the Ilani Casino Resort, just off of I-5 at exit 16, near La Center. Go to Eventbrite.com and search for Workforce Southwest to get signed up.

Backers of the $42 million Castle Rock School Bond are hosting “the Grand Finale” this evening, a Community Forum that’s intended to help educate voters about the “financials” of the bond measure, while also answering questions that voters might have. This Community Forum will start at 6 pm at Castle Rock Middle School, and it’s open to anyone interested.

The second-quarter meeting of the Lower Columbia Chapter of 100 Women Who Care happens this evening at the Longview-Kelso Elks, starting at 5:30 pm. More than 100 local women are expected to attend, each contributing 100 dollars cash that will then be presented to a beneficiary that’s selected by the group. Belly Brigade, a local group working to feed the homeless and the needy, was the first-quarter beneficiary. Find out more by going to the chapter’s Facebook page.

This month’s Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event is happening at Columbia Bank on Washington Way in Longview. They’ll have food and drink, prizes, networking opportunities and other fun. Get a break on your admission by going to the Chamber web page to register in advance.