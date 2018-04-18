NASA Ambassador Greg Cermak is the featured guest for tonight’s meeting of the Friends of Galileo Astronomy Club, which will be meeting tonight at Mark Morris High School. This month’s meeting is being held in the Large Group Instructional Center at Mark Morris, starting at 7 pm. Cermak will provide an update on NASA and the current projects that they have under way. The meeting is open to the public.

The King Brothers will be playing at tonight’s April Spring Fling at the Longview Moose, a benefit for the Longview Senior center. Get things started by taking complimentary two-step dance lessons from Jim Perkins, going from 6:15 to 6:45 pm. The dance itself will go from 6 to 10 pm at the Longview Moose; you can save some money on admission by getting your tickets in advance at the Longview Senior Center, located at 1111 Commerce Avenue. The Longview moose Lodge is located at 921 Washington Way.