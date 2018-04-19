Longview Police are coming back with “Coffee with a Cop,” planning to meet with citizens this morning at two locations in Longview. Officers will be available to listen to citizens and to ask questions at this morning’s “agenda-free, informal meeting.” Coffee with a Cop will run from 9 until 10 this morning at the Ocean Beach Highway Starbucks, and at Zojo’s on 14th Avenue. All are invited to attend.

There’s a Networking and Career Fair happening today at Lower Columbia College, where jobseekers will be able to meet with employers and community organizations. You’ll be able to explore current job openings, develop professional networks, and you’ll be able to practice interviewing skills. More than 25 employer representatives are expected; you’re advised to “dress for success,” bring your resumes, and learn about additional skills in your field, which will increase your competitive edge. The Networking and Career Fair runs from 10 am until 2 pm in the LCC Student Center.

Social Science Instructor Courtney Shah will present “The Extraordinary Life of Soujourner Truth” at today’s installment of the Community Conversation lectures. The theme for this term’s lectures is “Heroism”; the free lectures start at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of LCC’s Health and Science building. Anyone interested can attend.

The Riverview Community Bank’s Classic Film Series continues today at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, with two screenings of the 1952 Gary Cooper-Grace Kelly classic “High Noon.” Showings on the big screen at the Columbia Theatre are set for 2 and 7 pm, and tickets are just five dollars apiece. Get ticket information at columbiatheatre.com, or call 360-577-8499.

There’s a Family Fitness Night happening this evening at CVG Elementary School in Longview. This will run from 5:30 to 7 pm, with parents being invited to come and participate with their kids in nine fitness activities that have been set up all around the school. School officials say that around 150 students and parents participated in last year’s event.

Learn about the return of mountain goats to Mount St. Helens at tonight’s Longview Views and Brews event from the Mount St. Helens Institute, happening this evening at Ashtown Brewing on Hudson Street. Nathan Reynolds is an ecologist for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, and he says that mountain goats are now naturally re-populating the area around the volcano. He’ll also talk about the importance of mountain goats to the Cowlitz Indians, who hunted the goats and also used their wool for capes and blankets. The doors open at 5:30 pm, and the presentation starts at 6:30 pm. This is a 21 and over event.