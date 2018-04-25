Clear the calendar, because you’re going to be busy all day. The 2nd annual Seniors vs. Seniors Bean Bag Baseball Tournament happens today at Monticello Park, with local high school seniors coming over to take on the senior citizens at Monticello Park. Opening ceremonies are set for 10 am today, and the competition will continue until 4 pm. Proceeds from the tourney help to support local Safe and Sober graduation parties.

The Northwest Voices Literary Series continues today, as poet and storyteller Alex Vigue (vig-you)comes in for a writing workshop and a reading. Vigue is from Ridgefield; he has been published in a number of magazine, and he brings his poetry into Clark County schools, helping to make sure that poetry is being taught to kids by poets. The author of “The Myth of Man” will conduct a writing workshop from 3 to 5 pm in Room 145 of the Main building at LCC, followed by a 7 pm reading in the Longview Library Magazine Reading Room, starting at 7 pm. Both events are free and are open to all.

From 5:30 to 7 pm in Castle Rock, a Community Workshop is set up for this evening, looking for community input on the Six Rivers Trail, a trail that would eventually connect Cowlitz County from Castle Rock to Woodland. The focus of this evening’s meeting is to help identify “challenges, solutions and community solutions,” going from milepost 57 on the freeway to Lexington. The Six Rivers Trail Castle Rock Community Workshop is being held in the Castle Rock Senior Center, located at 222 2nd Avenue SW in Castle Rock. Call Pathways 2020 at 360-423-8704 to learn more.

Learn how to make Hypertufa flower pots and planters at a workshop that’s being offered this evening by the WSU Master Gardeners, held in the Floral building on the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. Phyllis Gardner will lead tonight’s workshop, where you’ll learn how to make pots and planters out of this lightweight cement. You’ll mix the ingredients and will cast the planter, then you’ll get additional ideas and pointers for making more forms at home. There is a nominal fee for class materials, and there’s a limit of only 12 in each class. Call 360-577-3014 for more information.

Democrat candidate for Congress David McDevitt plans to be in Longview this evening, holding his 55th Town Hall meeting as he works to chase down the Third District Congressional seat that’s currently held by Jaime Herrera Beutler. The Town Hall is scheduled to go from 6:30 to 8 pm at the Longview Public Library. Anyone interested is invited to attend.