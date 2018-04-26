The Associated Students of Lower Columbia College are celebrating National Pretzel Day today, going from 11 am to 1 pm at the Outdoor Pavilion at the college, located on the campus next to the Student Center.

The Spring Term Community Conversation lectures also continue today at Lower Columbia College, continuing on the theme of “Heroism!” LCC Chemistry instructor Adam Wolfer will present “Madam Curie and Lise Meitner: Women of Physics.” The free lecture starts at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall, located on the first floor of the LCC Health and Science Building.

WorkSource Cowlitz/Wahkiakum and the Longview Public Library are “Teaming Up for Jobs” at a Hiring Event that’s planned for this afternoon. From noon until 3 pm, you’re invited to come by the Library and meet with local companies and organizations that are currently hiring. Some of those that will be represented include PeaceHealth, the Cowlitz Indians, the Cowlitz Black Bears, American Workforce Group, RiverCities Transit, and others. Bring your resume, and be sure to “Dress for Success.” Get more information on the Longview Library web page.

“Caps, Corks and Cupcakes” happens this evening at Roland Wines on 11th Avenue in Longview, which is a fundraising for the scholarship program conducted by the Lower Columbia Professionals. Each ticket for the event features five cupcakes, which will be paired with Roland Wines, or with beer from Longview’s Five Dons Brewing. Proceeds will go to the LCP Scholarship Program, helping Cowlitz County students with their college expenses.

“What if…” discussions about prevention of drug abuse in Cowlitz County continue tonight in Longview, with a dinner and a community discussion happening at Youth and Family Link. This is a collaborative effort between Pathways 2020, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Longview Anti-Drug Coalition and several other groups. This is intended as a “community gathering,” to discuss how we might be able to intervene and prevent the problem of prescription drug abuse and other substance abuse. Along with reports from experts, local citizens will talk about the impacts of drug abuse on their families. The doors will open at 5:30 pm; dinner will be served until 5:50 pm, when the program will begin. Childcare will be available, and they’ll also be raffling off an iPad. Youth and Family Link is located at 907 Douglas Street in Longview.

There’s a night of comedy planned for this evening at the Columbia Theatre of the Performing Arts, featuring Marc Price, who played “Skippy” on Family Ties, and Robin Williams tribute comic Roger Kabler, as he presents “The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience.” Curtain is at 7:30 pm; go to columbiatheatre.com for ticket information.