You’re invited to the Family Cultural Night that’s happening this evening at Lower Columbia College, an event being hosted by the Associated Students of LCC. This will run from 6 to 8 pm in the Student Center, where you’ll be able to sample Native American and Mexican foods, while also learning about their cultures, and participating in a number of fun activities.

Auditions for the annual summer melodrama from Stageworks Northwest happen this evening and tomorrow evening, casting a number of roles for the show. The title of this summer’s show is “Little Nell, the Orphan Girl, or A Fight for A Woman’s Honor.” They say that this is an “exciting, hilarious takeoff on every melodrama ever written.” Roles are available for four males and eight females, in a variety of ages. Auditions will run from 6 to 8 tonight and tomorrow at the Longview Theatre on Commerce Avenue in downtown Longview. Rehearsals start on May 7th, and the show will run from June 29th to July 15th. Get more information on stageworksnorthwest.org.