The first in a series of Self-Care Classes will be held today at the Emergency Support Shelter in Longview. Tami Tack is a social worker with the ESS, and she plans to offer a series of classes, presenting information on how to take care of yourself, covering the body, emotions, intellect, meditation and one’s spiritual self. The five weeks of class start today at 1 pm, presented at 1335 11th Avenue in Longview. Call 360-353-5777 to get signed up, and to get more information.

The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce plans to hand out its annual Pillars of Strength and Crystal Apple awards this evening, honoring local business people and educators for their excellence. The event is being held at LCC’s Rose Center for the Arts; the doors will open at 4:30 pm for cocktails and a dinner buffet, and then the awards program will start at 6. Get more information on the Chamber web page.