It’s another busy day in the area, starting with the Book Sale at the Longview Public Library. The sale runs today, tomorrow and Friday, going from 10 am until 4:30 pm each day. Thousands of titles will be up for sale at rock-bottom prices, and Saturday will be “$2 a Bag Day.” Proceeds from the sale will help support the Friends of the Library, including services and programs not covered by the regular Library budget.

The Community Conversation lectures continue today, with LCC Psychology instructor Geoff Richie presenting “Gods of Our Time,” continuing on this terms them of “Heroism!” The free lectures starts at noon in the Laufman Lecture Hall on the first floor of the Health and Science Building at LCC.

The Kalama Farmers Market opens today, will now be open each Thursday afternoon through September. The free local event will be held from 3 to 7 pm in the Kalama Vintage Warehouse. They’re also looking for vendors to take part in the Farmer’s Market.

Lisa Hedgpeth with the Longview Library is the presenter at this evening’s First Thursday program at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in Kelso. Hedgpeth’s program is called “Monuments: Touchstones of the Past,” and will focus on local monuments and the stories around them. The free program begins at 7 pm at the Museum on Allen Street in downtown Kelso.