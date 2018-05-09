The Rural Pathways to Prosperity Conference happens this morning in Longview. Local leaders are gathering this morning at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center, one of 18 sites across the state that are participating in today’s event. They will watch a webcast from a national expert on “best rural practices,” along with a presentation from State Superintendent Chris Reykdal, who will talk about statewide activities, resources and opportunities. “Rural Pathways to Prosperity” runs from 9 am until noon at the Events Center; call the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments at 360-577-3014 to learn more.

There’s a Community Workshop planned for this evening at the Kelso City Hall, where you can help to provide input on the “Six Rivers Trail” proposal. This proposed trail would connect Cowlitz County from Castle Rock to Woodland. At this evening’s meeting, you’ll be asked to help identify challenges, solutions and items of community significance from Lexington to Kalama. This evening’s Community Workshop runs from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Kelso City Hall. Contact Pathways 2020 at 360-423-8704 for more information.

There’s a free Blues Concert planned for this evening at the Longview Public Library. Dorian Michael is coming in for this evening’s concert, playing “fingerstyle guitar” and other blues tunes at this evening’s show. Michael calls his music “contemporary traditional,” bringing original pieces that reflect his interest in a variety of styles of music. The free concert start at 6 pm in the Main Reading Room at the Longview Library.