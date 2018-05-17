Continuing on with the theme of “Heroism!,” Assistant Nursing Program Director and eLearning Coordinator Tamara Norton will present “My Heroes are Volunteers” at noon today in the Laufman Lecture Hall on the first floor of the Health and Science Building at LCC. Admission is free.

In connection with National Police Week, the 8th annual Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil takes place this evening at Riverside Park in Lexington. This is planned from 8:30 to 9:30 pm this evening, and you’re invited to participate. A short program will be presented, and then at about 9 pm, the assembled emergency vehicles will turn on their emergency lights; they will also shine their spotlights to the sky, in honor of the law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. All are invited to take part.

Help raise money for the Lower Columbia Professionals Scholarship Fund at a Bingo event that’s planned for this evening at the Longview American Legion Hall. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the Bingo balls start flying at 6. Ten games are planned, along with a 50-50 raffle, food, beverages and other prizes. This is a 21-and-over event; the Longview American Legion Post 155 is located at 1250 12th Avenue in Longview.